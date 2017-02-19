Branson Businesswoman Re-elected to AAPI Board

Press Release

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Nikki Hodge, General Manager of Buster’s Old Time Photos Branson Landings was elected to serve as Treasurer for the board of Antique & Amusement Photographers International. Elections were held during the association’s 2017 Convention & Trade Show in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 1st.

Hodge has been General Manager for Busters for over a year and in management with the organization for over three years. This will be her first term serving on the AAPI Board. Buster’s has been an active member of AAPI since 2010.

Owners Trent Edwards, Lamont Edwards and Andy Metcalfe have owned and operated Buster’s in Branson for over six (6) years. They have three locations in Branson – Buster’s on the Landing at 211 Branson Landing Boulevard, Buster’s on 76 Music Boulevard at 3224 State Highway 76 and Buster’s at 1318 W. State Highway 76. They also have a studio in Galveston, Texas.

To find out more about Buster’s Old Time Photos call 417-334-5252 or visit their website at http://www.bustersoldtimephotos.com.

For more information on AAPI, visit www.oldtimephotos.org or contact our office at 860-578-2274.