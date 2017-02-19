Wounded Warrior Team Partners with Ballparks of Branson

Press Release

BRANSON, Mo. – Ballparks of America is partnering with the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team™ (WWAST) to deliver an MLB-like experience to kids facing unique physical challenges, providing a means to achieve their sports aspirations despite their physical limitations.

The WWAST will host its first Kids Camp Alumni event at Ballparks of America in Branson, Missouri, September 28 thru October 1, 2017.

The WWAST Alumni Kids Camp is open to twenty children who participated in the Orlando, Louisville and Mission Viejo Kids Camps. Lodging, meals, softball and fun events will be provided at no cost to the first twenty kids to sign up along with one parent. Ballparks of America will host the events across its campus comprised of five 2:3 MLB replicas stadiums of the nation’s most legendary ballparks with 100% synthetic turf and stadium seating.

Participants will lodge in the air-conditioned team suites fashioned after MLB clubhouses with HDTV, secure access and private shower facilities. A variety of Branson’s family-friendly attractions and theme parks are within minutes of the campus, including a multi-tiered go cart track, zipline, family entertainment center and White Water Park located next door.

Recognizing the positive impact the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team™ (WWAST) players have on children with amputations or missing limbs, the WWAST created a softball camp in 2013 where WWAST players serve as coaches and mentors to these children. The outcome is mutually beneficial in that it is a win for the kids, and a win for WWAST players who have served our country and continue to serve in this important manner.

The mission of the WWAST is to educate and inspire children suffering the loss of a limb as many of them face challenges similar to those of WWAST players. According to Dennis Wince, Executive Director of the WWAST, “The WWAST represents some of our nation’s bravest and most determined heroes, soldiers and veterans. These men have sustained severe injuries resulting in amputation, and through extensive rehabilitation, they have become competitive athletes again, playing against able-bodied teams in exhibition games across the country. With prosthetic legs and arms, extreme perseverance and attitude, they help to educate, encourage and inspire children with similar limitations to be courageous and to break through those boundaries to achieve their highest dreams and potential.”

Hamilton Chang, CEO of Ballparks of America, stated, “We are honored to partner with the WWAST to create opportunities such as this for America’s youth. Ballparks of America was built as a once in lifetime experience for 10-13 year old baseball players, softball players of all ages and their families! We are proud to use this beautiful facility to provide life affirming experiences for children and our nations’ wounded warriors. Ballparks of America is also proud to be part of the Branson community that honors the work of hometown heroes like law enforcement, firefighters, and those who sacrifice so much to serve our country like the amazing men of the WWAST. As a host site for Branson’s annual Veterans Week (www.BransonVeterans.com) and now for the WWSAT, we are honored to recognize and honor the work of all heroes at home and abroad right here in Branson.”

The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team looks forward to reconnecting with the WWAST Kids Camp Alumni in Branson. For more information about participation and registration, contact WWAST Executive Director Dennis Wince at Dennis@thewwast.org, or WWAST Player, Brian Gentilotti at BrianPeterGentilotti@gmail.com.