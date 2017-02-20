A Visitation and memorial service for Bessie Lou (Sutherland) Keefover age 86 of Hollister, Missouri will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, February 24, 2017 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson with Pastor Joe Cross officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

She passed away on February 19, 2017 at Point Lookout Care & Rehab in Hollister.

Bessie Lou was born on October 16, 1930 at Galena, Missouri the daughter of Theodore and Blanche Grissom Barnes. She was a longtime resident of the area and has worked for many years in retail sales. She was of the protestant faith.

Bessie Lou is survived by her two children; Bob Sutherland of Branson and Melinda Frederich of Springfield, Mo. Five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, Champ Sutherland and Daryl Keefover, a son, Joe Sutherland, two brothers, Perry and Bob Barnes and one sister, Gloria Mae Beck.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers are suggested to Hospice Compassus, 3044 Shepherd of the Hills Expressway, Suite 200, Branson, Missouri 65616 or the American Diabetes foundation in her memory.

