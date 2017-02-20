Bonita Janet Call was born July 29, 1931 in Ames, Iowa the daughter of Frank & Mary Esry. She entered into rest on Friday, February 17 at her home at the age of 85. Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 21, 2017 in the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. with Chaplain Brandon Gardner officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. until service time with burial to follow in the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery Branson, Missouri.

Bonita attended school in Mansfield, Missouri and later went to culinary school to pursue her gift of cooking. Cooking at the Pier in Rockaway Beach is how she met her husband Charles Call. Bonita and Charles were married in Arkansas and were blessed with eight children. The kids grew up helping out in the family business of leading trail rides. The trail rides were not only known for their long scenic views but also for the great food that Bonita would prepare for the riders before they set out on the rides. Bonita later continued her service to people by working at the Branson Inn providing laundry care.

Bonita was preceded in death by her parents; husband Charles Call; three brothers and four sisters.

Bonita will be missed by her children Jimmy Call of Illinois, Brenda Herron of Branson, MO, Danny Call and wife Virginia of Bolivar, MO, Pamela Forrest of Hot Springs, AR., Russell Call and wife Diane of Ozark, MO, Carol Hassler of Joplin, MO, Janice Lock and husband David of Fox, AR, and Polly Ingram of Branson, MO; two sisters; eighteen grandchildren; thirty great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Memorials may be sent in Bonita’s memory to Don & Peggy Anderson or Kay Herron, c/o Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, 1638 East State Hwy 76, Branson, MO 65616.