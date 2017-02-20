Branson MDC Hatchery to Host Vulture Venture Program

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation invites the community to join them on Saturday, February 25th, for its annual Vulture Venture Program at the Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery in Branson.

According to a release from MDC, vultures are a well-known, but under-appreciated member of the bird world. Vultures provide a natural clean-up service by ridding the environment of dead animals.

The Vulture Venture program will consist of outside viewing opportunities and indoor activities. Outside the hatchery, participants will be able to see vultures along the lake through spotting scopes. Inside people can get an up-close and personal view of a live captive vulture from the Wonders of Wildlife Museum in Springfield.

The Vulture Venture program is from Noon to 5 p.m. and is open to the public. For more information, call the Hatchery at 417-334-4865, extension 0. Information about vultures and other birds of Missouri can also be found at mdc.mo.gov.