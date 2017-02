by Sam Clanton

CASSVILLE, Mo. – A man from Cassville is hurt in a rollover crash on Barry County Route AA four miles south of Cassville.

State troopers say 41-year-old Todd Hoppes was westbound at 12:30 p.m. this (Monday) afternoon, when his compact SUV traveled off the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned.

Hoppes was transported by ambulance to Cox Health Center in Cassville for treatment of moderate injuries.