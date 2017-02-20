College Sports Weekend Wrap-Up

by: Scott McCaulley

Some of the events involving area College Teams over the weekend:

Basketball

The Men and Women of both College of the Ozarks and North Arkansas College had similar results in their road games on Saturday. For C of O, the Lady Bobcats beat Central Christian 89-33 while the Bobcats fell 81-58. The Bobcat loss ended their 10 game winning streak. Meanwhile North Arkansas College did the same thing in their games at North Central, the Lady Pioneers winning 68-57 but the Pioneers losing 110-88.

Baseball

C of O split four games with York College dropping two games on Friday 11-8 and 9-3 before sweeping the Saturday twin bill by scores of 9-3 and 5-4. North Arkansas College dropped a pair of games to Longview on Sunday by scores of 6-2 and 9-3 after losing two to open the season on Saturday to Longview 8-2 and 6-2.