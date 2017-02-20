Demurl “Blake” Roberts, age 30, of Cassville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2017 at home.

He was born May 20, 1986 in Springfield, Missouri, the son of Demurl Cleo and Vicky (Smith) Roberts. On May 1, 2005 in Branson, Missouri he was united in marriage to Susan Hash, who survives. Also surviving are one son, Demurl Ayden Roberts of Colorado; one daughter, Faith Victoria Dawn Roberts of Monett, Missouri; three step-children, Austin Hash, Joseph Fields and Mickey Hackett all of Monett, Missouri; his grandmother, Beulah Terry of Butterfield, Missouri; one sister, Tracy Roberts of Tijuana, Mexico; two brothers, Matthew Glueckert of Tipton, Missouri and Derrick Roberts of Tijuana, Mexico; his girlfriend, Emily Orndorff and his best friend, Vincent Kneeley.

Blake received his education at Monett. He was employed at George’s as a live hanger. Some of his favorite pastimes were music and writing.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 21, 2017 in Oak Ridge Cemetery at Cassville under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville. Reverend Jim Erwin will conduct the services.

Contributions may be made to Fohn Funeral Home