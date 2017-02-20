High School Basketball

by: Scott McCaulley

Several Districts Wrapped Up while another involving the Harrison Basketball teams gets underway in Arkansas while Missouri District Basketball is getting underway at several locations:

Arkansas

The Berryville Lady Bobcats take the Championship of the 4A District at Bobcat Arena as they outlast Huntsville in Double Overtime 39-35. Pea Ridge takes the Boys Title over Huntsville 46-39.

At the 3A District in Mountain View, Yellville Summit holds off Valley Springs in the Boys Title Game 42-40 while the host school win the Girls Title 59-47 over Clinton. The Valley Springs Girls beat Bergman and the Marshall Boys beat Clinton in the third place games.

Eureka Springs finishes third at the 2A Boys District at Magazine beating Danville 55-26.

Tonight in Greenbrier, Harrison begins play in the 5A District with the Lady Goblins playing Maumelle at 6:30 and the Goblins playing Vilonia at 7:45.

Missouri

Bradleyville won both of their Opening Round Games in the Class 1 District at Bakersfield with the Lady Eagles winning 78-26 over Lutie and the Eagles taking a 71-26 win over Niangua. The Lady Eagles are in semi-final action tonight at 6:00 against Dora while the Eagles will play Couch Tuesday at 6:00.

Play opens tonight at the Class 2 District at Galena. Blue Eye plays Billings at 4:00 followed by Verona and School of the Ozarks at 5:15, Miller against Marionville at 6:30 with Crane and Galena playing at 7:45.

Play begins tonight at the Class 3 District at Fair Grove with Strafford playing Hollister at 4:00 followed by Catholic and Ash Grove at 5:30, Clever and Forsyth at 7:00, with Fair Grove playing Buffalo at 8:30.

Also tonight in Regular Season Play, the Branson Lady Pirates close out their regular season with a home game against Willard while Reeds Spring is on the road to Marshfield.