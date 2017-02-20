Memorial services for Ila Jane “Janey” Jewsbury age 86 of Ozark, Missouri will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson with Pastor Kenny Robinette officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery.

She passed away on February 18, 2017 at the Forsyth Nursing Care & Rehab in Forsyth, Missouri.

She was born on June 3, 1930 in Diamond, Missouri the daughter of Harry and Rena Metzinger Rickman. She had been a longtime resident of the Branson area and made their home in Ozark the past several years. She retired from the Security Bank now known as Regions Bank in Branson where she was a vice president. She was of the protestant faith.

Survivors are her husband, Daniel Jewsbury of Forsyth, Missouri, four children; David Jewsbury and wife Betty of Kirbyville, Missouri, Janet Reed of Springdale, Arkansas, Kristy Schmit and husband Chuck of Bella Vista, Arkansas and Becky Henderson of Springfield, Missouri. One brother, Royce Rickman and wife Marge of California. Thirteen grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers.

A visitation will be held from 10:30 until service time at 11:00 AM at the funeral home.