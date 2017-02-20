James “J.R.” Richard Brooks-Johnson was born May 25, 1976, in Lakewood, California. In school he showed talent in theater and art, as well as show choir, traveling to Hawaii to perform. After moving to Branson, Missouri, in 1996, he was hired as a singer and dancer with the Andy Williams show. During his five years with the show he was given dance lessons in order to perform as one of the penguins for Mr. Williams. J.R. also enjoyed meeting stars who performed at the show, including Debbie Boone, The Taylors, Glen Campbell, and Robert Goulet.

During his time in Branson he enjoyed canoeing with fellow cast members and fondly remembered an excursion with skater Nancy Kerrigan. He also developed a hobby of collecting and admiring penguins and peacocks. He worked at several Branson hotels, including Castle Rock, Chateau on the Lake and most recently WorldMark Resorts.

On June 12, 2015, J.R. married James “Jim” Brooks-Johnson in Kansas City, Missouri, and moved to Wichita Falls, Texas. They recently returned to Branson where he enjoyed friendships made long ago. He enjoyed travelling with Jim. J.R. was known for his smile, which could light up a room; his infectious laugh; his practical jokes; his big heart; and his ornery ways. Fun-loving and welcoming, he made friends easily. He was also a clothes horse with an ample supply of shoes!

J.R. lived by two principles: “Accept no one’s definition of your life, but define yourself,” and “Make a new friend or renew an old friendship every day.”

J.R. is survived by his husband Jim Brooks-Johnson, mother Joann Johnson, father James R. Johnson, sister Jennifer Johnson, and their dogs Sasha and Sandy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 PM Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson. Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.