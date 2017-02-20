Linda Hall, 65, of Forsyth died Sunday, February 19, 2017 at her residence. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM Friday, February 24 in the Sardis General Baptist Church, Forsyth with Pastor Sue Clayton officiating.

Linda Lou Hall was born Friday, May 4, 1951 in Council Bluffs, IA to Elmer and Opal Waneta (Morse) Haney. She graduated from the Malvern High School in Malvern, IA. After finishing school, she stayed in Malvern and moved to Ava, MO in 1977. Linda worked as a homemaker and the local Head Start until the late 1980’s when she became an over the road truck driver. She drove for seven years. She changed jobs to become the office manager for ASI Industry. She worked there for thirteen years retiring in 2014. In 2001 she met Jerry Hall in Forsyth. They were married November 21, 2015 in Forsyth.

Linda was a sweet, caring lady that always smiled. Her positive attitude lead her to think the best of everyone she met. To her family she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed fishing, bird watching, gardening, oil painting, bingo, watching Cardinals Baseball and listening to Merle Haggard.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Hall of Forsyth; a son, Jerry Hall II and wife, Erica of Baytown, TX; two daughters, Christina McSwain and husband Bill of Strafford, MO, Amanda Lumley and husband, Mike of Ava, and five grandchildren, Brittney, Kelsey, Dustin, Santanna, and Zackery.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, MO.