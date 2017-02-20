Man Wanted for Tobacco Pouch Store Strong Arm Robbery

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – The Taney County Sheriff’s Office is looking to the public for assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for a strong arm robbery in Branson.

The sheriff’s office reports at approximately 12:44 p.m. Sunday, a male individual followed a female clerk into the Tobacco Pouch Store on Highway 76 in Branson as she was opening up. The man bought some items and spoke with the clerk about being from Oklahoma before leaving the store.

Approximately 20 minutes later the man returned to the store and asked the clerk for some change. As she pulled out her money bag, the man grabbed it, fled the store and began driving west on Highway 76 in a gold/silver Chevrolet 1500 pickup.

The male suspect is described as being white, in his late 20’s early 30’s, five foot eight to five foot ten, dark short hair, thin trimmed beard. He was last seen wearing a bright red tall ball cap with a sticker on the bill, a basketball themed scene printed t-shirt, dark sweat pants with wide strips and bright red shoes.

There was also reportedly a female passenger in the vehicle. Anyone with any information on the identity of this suspect is encouraged to call 911 or the Taney County Sheriff’s Office at 417-546-7250.