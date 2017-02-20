MH Man Dies in Officer Involved Shooting in Bull Shoals

by Shannon Cay

BULL SHOALS, Ark. – Authorities in Marion County return fire on a man from Mountain Home leaving him dead on Sunday.

A release from the Arkansas State Police says its officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 33-year-old Kyle Riggs. It says a Marion County Deputy and a Bull Shoals police officer were called to a home with a report of a break-in and an assault at 5:36 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the release as the two law enforcement officers entered the home, they were immediately fired at by, a later identified, Riggs. They returned fire, hitting him. He was then transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center where he died.

No law enforcement officer was hurt during the incident. Special agents with the state police say they will be submitting an investigative file to the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney for consideration to determine whether the use of deadly force was justified, as defined by Arkansas State law, Code 5-2-610.

Marion County Sheriff Clinton Evans could not be immediately contacted for further questions. We will keep you updated on this report as we gain more information at hometown daily news dot com.