Monett Woman and Wentworth Child Injured in Two Vehicle Crash

by Tim Church

WENTWORTH, Mo. – A woman from Monett and a child from Wentworth suffer injuries in a two vehicle crash Sunday evening, at the Wentworth city limits in Newton County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 18-year-old Tyler Potter of Wentworth was traveling westbound on Highway J at 5:40 p.m., when he turned into the path and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by 24-year-old Georgia Liebenberg of Monett.

A passenger in Potter’s vehicle, 10-year-old Dalton Carver, was transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin to be treated for minor injuries.

Liebenberg was transported to Cox Hospital in Monett to be treated for her moderate injuries. According to the online crash report, she was not wearing her seatbelt.