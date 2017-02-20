Otis H. Hall, 73, of Taneyville, died Friday, February 17, 2017 at his residence. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6:00 PM, Thursday, February 23 in the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be private.

Otis Howard Hall was born March 12, 1943 in Ava, MO to Edmon O. and Mayme E. (Heckman) Hall. Otis attended school in Cedar Creek for a while and began working in the logging industry until he was drafted into the U. S. Army in 1964. He served in Vietnam with the 54th HDQ Ordinance Company and received the Vietnam Service Medal and Expert Rifle Badge, M-14. He was honorably discharged in 1966. Following his discharge, he moved to Cantrell, IA where he married Dolores Meade on August 20, 1966 in Stockport, IA. The couple moved to Granger, MO and various other places in Northeast MO. In 1972 they moved to Forsyth and later to Taneyville. Otis worked as a heavy equipment operator for thirty-one years. Part of that time he worked for the Taney County Road and Bridge Department. He retired in 2015.

Otis was a hard worker and good provider for his family and was friendly to all.. He was soft-spoken, easy going, generous with friends and family and thoroughly enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren. He relaxed by fishing, hunting and working in his garden. He also enjoyed Classic Country music especially Merle Haggard.

He is survived by his wife, Dolores of Taneyville; a son Edmond Hall and wife, Lori of Cedar Creek; a daughter, Rhonda Rayle and husband, Jim of Nixa, MO; a brother, Kenny Hall of Kissee Mills; three sisters, Norene Berry of Norwich, KS, Ruth Tilley of Kissee Mills, Linda Rinehart and husband, Gary of Kissee Mills; three grandchildren, Sabrina Martin and husband, Taylor, Gus Hall and wife, Elizabeth and Avery Rayle and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; six brother, Owen, Shorty, Gene, Doyle Ray, Larry, and Roy Dean.

Memorials in memory of Otis Hall may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org/give.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, MO.