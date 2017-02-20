Vet Costs Cause Rise in Taney Co. Animal Adoption Fees

by Tim Church

HOLLISTER, Mo. – Due to rising veterinary costs, the Taney County Animal Care and Control announces a rise in its prices associated with adoptions and owner redemption’s.

At the beginning of February adoption fees for adult dogs, a puppies, cats and kittens were raised to 95-dollars. Owner redemption fees for the county were also raised to 67-dollars and 25-cents and for the city of Branson 117-dollars and 25-cents.

Animal Control Division Manager Sherry Simpson explains the slight increase in fees were necessary in order to continue providing a quality adoption package and at the same time not take away anything they currently offer:

Simpson adds all the animals who go out the door for adoptions are microchipped and come with a 30 day gift of pet health insurance.

More information on the Taney County Animal Care and Control and all the dogs and cats up for adoption can be found here and here.