Roberts to Appear for Another Competency Hearing

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – Another mental competency hearing is scheduled for 57-year-old John Roberts of Branson, who is charged with first-degree murder in the February 2015 death of six-year-old Jasmine Miller.

The hearing, scheduled for March 17th, is the continuation of a previous competency hearing on February 3rd, when Judge Eric Eighmy heard testimony from a number of witnesses, and denied the defendant’s motion to exclude evidence.

Roberts is being held without bond in the Taney County Jail. Before being transferred to Forsyth, he was under the supervision of the Missouri Department of Mental Health, which in a previous evaluation reported Roberts “lacks the capacity to understand the proceedings against him, or to assist in his own defense.”

Roberts was arrested February 21st, 2015 after police found Jasmine Miller’s body in his hotel room. The cause of death was determined to be strangulation.

Roberts reportedly told investigators he was high on meth when the incident occurred. He also said he was in a dispute over drugs and money with the girl’s parents.