Service Scholarship Drawing Part of Program Anniversary

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – White River Valley Electric Cooperative is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its Operation Round Up program by awarding an additional 25-hundred dollar scholarship to one service-devoted student in the area.

Program Coordinator Cindy Raines explains that Operation Round Up allows cooperative members to contribute to scholarships and charitable donations by rounding up their electric bills to the next dollar…

Raines explains the requirements of the special 25th anniversary scholarship drawing…

In the larger program, scholarship candidates are evaluated on the basis of financial need, overall academic performance, extracurricular activities and college acceptance.

Registration begins in March and the scholarships will be awarded in May.

For more information visit https://www.whiteriver.org/ and click on Community Programs then Operation Round Up and Scholarships.