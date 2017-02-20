Troopers Arrest Two for Meth in Taney County

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two weekend arrests in Taney County for possession of methamphetamine and other drug charges.

According to online reports, 33-year-old Mari Dobbins of Branson was arrested at 10:49 a.m. Saturday for felony possession of meth, felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and misdemeanor unlawful use of paraphernalia.

Dobbins is also cited for felony resisting arrest and failure to wear a seat belt. She was booked in the Taney County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Troopers also report the arrest of 61-year-old Dale Dobbins of Fulton, Missouri, at 11:05 a.m. Saturday. He is cited for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor unlawful use of paraphernalia, and failure to wear a seat belt.

The report indicates he was released at the scene.