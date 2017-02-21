Add Gilbert Merryman, age 87, of Washburn, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Manor Care in Springfield, Missouri.

He was born October 7, 1929 in Bells, Tennessee the son of Will and Annie (Shover) Merryman. He was united in marriage to Ora Pauline Buswell, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his parents.

Surviving are three sons, Wayne Merryman and Margaret Jennings of Washburn, Missouri, Harold Merryman of Washington, Indiana and Randy Merryman of Las Vegas, Nevada; four daughters, Norma J. Shirley of Litton, Colorado, Vickie Baldwin of Alabama, Ruth Hopkins of New Mexico and Opel Merryman of Las Vegas, Nevada; one brother, Tim Merryman of Pittsburg, Texas; several grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Add spent much of his life in Oregon, where he ran a mail route. He also lived in Colorado and was employed for the railroad as a trackman. Six months ago he moved from Oakridge, Oregon to Missouri to make his home.

No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville.