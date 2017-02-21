Another Successful Tri-Lakes Building and Home Show in the Books

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – The 21st Annual Branson Tri-Lakes Building and Home Show at the Chateau on the Lake is deemed a success.

Branson’s “Don’t Miss” trade show of the year was packed this year with over 130 different types of vendors and enjoyed a really great attendee turnout, according to Home Show Manager Charles Garrison.

During the event Branson Mayor Karen Best spoke with My100.1’s Alex Webster about her excitement for the show:

For over 20 years now, The Vacation Channel has been bringing together the biggest and best home improvement, remodeling, landscaping, home security, kitchen and bath experts in the area to meet face to face with their future clients.

To learn more about the Branson Tri-Lakes Building and Home Show and to see the complete list of vendors, visit here.