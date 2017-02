Basketball Monday Scores, Tuesday Schedule

by: Scott McCaulley

Among the Basketball Highlights Monday, the Harrison Goblins and Lady Goblins pick-up wins in 5A Tournament Action to advance in that tournament plus qualify for next week’s State Tournament plus a semi-final win for Bradleyville and first round win for Blue Eye in Girls District play and a win in their regular season finale for the Branson Girls:

HS Basketball

Arkansas 5A District at Greenbrier

Harrison Girls 49 Maumelle 41

Harrison Boys 74 Vilonia 49

Missouri

Districts

Class 1 Girls at Bakersfield

Bradleyville 61 Dora 57

Couch 55 Chadwick 45

Class 2 Girls at Galena

Blue Eye 58 Billings 17

Verona 55 S of O 33

Miller 58 Marionville 35

Crane 60 Galena 19

Class 3 Girls at Fair Grove

Strafford 84 Hollister 17

Catholic 50 Ash Grove 36

Clever 65 Forsyth 32

Fair Grove 49 Buffalo 34

Regular Season

Girls

Branson 67 Willard 48

Marshfield 48 Reeds Spring 44

Cassville 61 Monett 41

Aurora 71 Hillcrest 65

Today

HS Basketball Districts

Class 1 at Bakersfield

Bradleyville vs. Couch 6:00

Bakersfield vs. Dora 7:30

Class 2 at Galena

Marionville vs. Miller 4:00

S of O vs. Galena 5:15

Crane vs. Verona 6:30

Blue Eye vs. Billings 7:45

Class 3 at Fair Grove

Fair Grove vs. Buffalo 4:00

Strafford vs. Forsyth 5:30

Clever vs. Hollister 7:00

Catholic vs. Ash Grove 8:30

Regular Season Boys

Willard at Branson

Bolivar at Reeds Spring

Monett at Cassville

McDonald County at Aurora

College Basketball

C of O Women/Men at Crowley’s Ridge

North Arkansas Men at CBC