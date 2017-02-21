Branson Woman Cited for DWI in Rollover Crash

by Sam Clanton

HOLLISTER, Mo. – A woman from Branson is cited for felony driving while intoxicated in a rollover crash on Highway 165 three miles west of Hollister.

State troopers say 55-year-old Donna Schonlau was northbound at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, when her car crossed the center line and traveled off the roadway, striking an embankment and overturning.

Schonlau was transported by ambulance to Cox Medical Center Branson for treatment of moderate injuries.

A passenger, 59-year-old Michael Bingham of Hollister, reportedly suffered moderate injuries but refused medical attention. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the accident report.

Highway patrol arrest reports indicate Schonlau is cited for felony driving while revoked and careless and imprudent driving, in addition to felony DWI.