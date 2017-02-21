Casey’s Hollister to Host CMN Fundraiser

by Sam Clanton

HOLLISTER, Mo. – Casey’s General Store in Hollister is hosting a fundraising event for the non-profit Children’s Miracle Network this Saturday, February 25th.

Store Manager Jessica Bell appeared before the Hollister Board of Aldermen to request a special event permit…

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the convenience store, located at 18-35 Business 65 in Hollister.

Food vending has been approved in the permit application.

Children’s Miracle Network provides funding for children’s hospitals, medical research and community awareness of children’s health issues.