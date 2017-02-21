Child Neglect Suspect from Flippin Arrested

by Shannon Cay

FLIPPIN, Ark. – A Flippin man faces endangering the welfare of a minor charges following his arrest on Friday.

Marion County Sheriff Clinton Evans says the investigation into 44-year-old Theodore Lamkin, Jr. began on January 16th after the Department of Human Services went to his house and observed three children who appeared to be in severe neglect. He says the condition of one of the children was so severe the child needed to be taken to a hospital in Little Rock for treatment.

All of the children were removed from the house that day by DHS, according to the report.

Evans says his office attempted to contact Lamkin several times, but investigators believed he was avoiding them so they filed for a search warrant to his home.

During the execution of the warrant, which Evans personally served, he found Lamkin in the bathroom, armed with a .22 caliber rifle, threatening suicide. Evans says he got Lamkin to lower his weapon and then the Sheriff tackled him into the bathtub, as other deputies entered to assist.

Lamkin was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later released to the Marion County Jail. He is facing three felony charges for endangering the welfare of his children. His bond has been set at 25-thousand dollars.