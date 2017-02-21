City of Harrison Giving Away Mulch this Week

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – The City of Harrison is giving away free mulch to anyone who wants it this week.

A release from officials say the city’s farm on Silver Valley Road has a surplus of mulch they have accumulated over time from brush picked up by Inland Trash Service. They have a deal where they will take the brush from Inland and turn it into mulch on site.

Officials say they literally have tons of mulch they need to get rid of, as they have run out of room to keep it. According to the release, a city worker will be on site all week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. helping folks load up as much mulch as they would like to take at no cost.