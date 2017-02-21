City to Purchase Furnishings for Downtown Project

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – The City of Branson is entering into a contract for the purchase of Downtown Streetscape Project furnishings.

The contract with Landscape Forms, Inc., is just over 156-thousand dollars, providing benches, tables with umbrella sunshades, litter receptacles and recycling receptacles for Phases 2 and 3, which are currently under construction.

City Engineer David Miller says prior to the start of Phase 1, the project engineer worked with the city’s steering committee on visual elements for the streetscape project, and identified these particular furnishings as most appropriate…

The contract is slated for final approval at the next Branson Board of Aldermen meeting February 28th.