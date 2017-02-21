GF Man Allegedly Attempts to Run Over Deputy

by Shannon Cay

BERRYVILLE, Ark. – District Judge Dale Ramsey sets a million dollar bond for a man from Green Forest who allegedly hit a deputy with his car last week.

Major George Frye with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says multiple deputies were securing a separate crime scene on County Road 905 on February 16th. He says a car, driven by a later identified 25-year-old Allen Closner, pulled into the driveway.

According to a report on the incident, Reserve Deputy Kristopher Worrell verbally commanded and signaled for Closner to stop his vehicle, however, he disregarded those directions and accelerated toward the deputy. Worrell was able to narrowly escape being hit.

Authorities say Sergeant Shaun Helmlinger then ordered Closner to stop but instead he spun his tires and accelerated, hitting the Sergeant. Other Deputies on scene were then able to pull a fighting Closner out of the vehicle and arrest him, according to the report.

Frye says Sergeant Helmlinger was treated for a leg injury at Mercy Hospital in Berryville and was still off duty at the time of the report, recovering from his sustained injuries.

Closner is currently in the Carroll County Detention Center facing two counts of attempted capital murder, one count of fleeing, resisting arrest, and driving on a suspended license.