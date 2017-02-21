Green Forest Man Killed, Woman & Baby Injured in Crash

by Sam Clanton

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – A man from Green Forest is killed and a woman and a baby from Van Buren are injured in a head-on crash on Highway 412 in Carroll County.

Arkansas State Police say 53-year-old Melinda Jones of Van Buren was eastbound at 3:47 p.m. Monday, when her car crossed the double-yellow center line and struck a westbound vehicle driven by 32-year-old Bobby Johnson of Green Forest.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. The body was taken to Nelson Funeral Home.

Jones and a one-year-old female passenger suffered unspecified injuries and were transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield for treatment.

The report indicates cloudy weather and dry road conditions at the time of the accident. The emergency response tied of traffic in both lanes for some time.