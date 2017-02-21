Kitchen Confidence 101

By Sandra Reames

Cooking for Therapy!

Cooking can be the most fun activity that you can do. You don’t need a bunch of friends nor a lot of money.

In-fact most of the obstacles are just not there.

You do not have to pretend to be someone that you are not or dress better nor live in a fancier house than any of your supposed friends. You don’t have to lie, cheat or steal to cook, you do not have to be on the correct political party or drive the best car on the block. You can have a kitchen with a wood burning stove.

You do not have to deal with people other than your family and if you play your cards right you can ignore their opinion. ( if they are detrimental, especially).

So Why aren’t more of you cooking???

You say that you do not like being by yourself, doing what you want to do without supervision. Letting your creativity run wild, getting your mind off other problems.

HUM!

I don’t believe it.

Did you never think about cooking in this realm?

I know many people that think that cooking is quite therapeutic, because they can get lost in their own thoughts.

Their own imagination!

When you are cooking you really can experiment, create and make your own decisions (good or bad).

Cooking is better than joining a club!

Cooking is better than getting a therapist and a lot cheaper.

In fact in cooking you will also need a sense of humor along with a good smoke detector. But all fun activities have a little drawn back, but it is worth all of the negativity that someone, anyone can throw at you.

Next time you need to get your head together, just try it.

Something simple if you haven’t cooked before. Oops!

I just tried to tell you where to start, I apologize, you start were ever you want too!

All that I ask is please try it, the feeling of failure or success is better than no feeling at all!

I met with a bunch of girls this week and played cards, I haven’t played cards in 20 years. Couldn’t remember the rules, Didn’t know the game. I had a great time doing something different and new! I had to put my full attention to it. Couldn’t think about what somebody said or didn’t say, Why the kids or friend hasn’t called. Just out of my self and did something different.

It is GOOD for the SOUL!

Sandra has been a professional cook and caterer for 15 years.

Scott is a radio professional for over 25++++years.

Both live in the Branson, MO area.

The articles and show are to help you find confidence in the kitchen where you can provided good tasting and "better for you" meals to your family and friends even if you are an accomplished cook or a beginner, we all share those moments when we all needed help! We both talk about how we need to laugh at our selves.

