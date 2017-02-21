Lt. Gov. Parson Discusses Growing Missouri Businesses

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – Just a little over a month in office, Lieutenant Governor of Missouri Mike Parson shares he and Governor Eric Greitens has big plans for the state and its citizens.

During a recent trip to Branson to meet with community leaders and local veterans, Parson spoke on what Missourians will see him working on:

Parson continues by saying while there are tons of issues to be tackled, there is one thing he wants Missourians to remember:

Parson says he looks forward to returning to Branson in the future to continue his discussion on seniors, Veterans and tourism.