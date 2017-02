Regional Basketball Schedule

by: Scott McCaulley

Several area schools will take part in High School Regional Basketball this week including Omaha, which is hosting one of the 1A Regional Tournaments:

Wednesday

1A at Omaha

Kingston vs. Deer Girls 4:00

Alpena vs. Mount Judea Boys 5:30

Jasper vs. Lead Hill Girls 7:00

Jasper vs. Lead Hill Boys 8:30

3A at Riverside

Mountain View vs. Corning Girls 4:00

Yellville-Summit vs. Riverside Boys 5:30

Osceola vs. Bergman Girls 7:00

Osceola vs. Clinton Boys 8:30

4A at West Fork

Berryville vs. Dardanelle Girls 4:00

Thursday

1A at Omaha

St. Joe vs. Alpena Girls 4:00

Deer vs. Kingston Boys 5:30

Omaha vs. Western Grove Girls 7:00

Omaha vs. Western Grove Boys 8:30

2A at Pangburn

Eureka Springs Boys vs. Jacksonville Lighthouse 5:30

3A at Riverside

Riverside vs. Valley Springs Girls 4:00

Rivercrest vs. Marshall Boys 5:30

Clinton vs. Hoxie Girls 7:00

Valley Springs vs. Manila Boys 8:30