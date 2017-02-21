Shell Knob Man Injured in Barry County Two Vehicle Crash

by Tim Church

EXETER, Mo. – A man from Shell Knob is injured in a two vehicle crash Monday afternoon, two miles west of Exeter in Barry County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 73-year-old Raymond Bousman of Shell Knob was traveling westbound on Highway 76 at 4:27 p.m., when he swerved to avoid rear ending another westbound vehicle, driven by 16-year-old Adrien Lee who was making a left hand turn onto Farm Road 1045.

Bousman’s vehicle impacted the right rear corner of Lee’s vehicle before travelling off of the right edge of the roadway, striking a tree and overturning.

Bousman was transported to Northwest Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Bentonville to be treated for his minor injuries.