Therese Emilie Miles, 94, of Branson, Mo., passed away on Feb. 18, 2017, at the Shepherd of The Hills Living Center in Branson, Mo.

Services will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Branson, MO. Visiting hours will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Thur. Feb., 23, with a prayer service at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be held on Fri., Feb. 24 at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Branson, MO.

Therese was born at Brandon in Manitoba, Canada, daughter of Tom and Helene (Malbranque) Miles. She was in the Canadian Women’s Army Corps during WWII. She had worked at General Motors in LaGrange, IL for 27 years. She had traveled across Europe with her mother and sister.

Theresa was an active member of Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church in Branson.

She is survived by nieces and nephews, Cathy Tee, Rick Tee, Sue Tee, Joe Tee, Terry Gillespie and Vicky Eustace all of Chicago Land, IL.

Preceding her in death are her parents, and 2 sisters, Sue Tee, and Isabell Seeyle.

Services are entrusted to Whelchel Grace Funeral Home, Forsyth, MO.