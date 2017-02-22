Juliet-Anne Boysen, age 78, of Cassville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at Oak Pointe of Monett.

She was born December 25, 1938 in Milan, Italy the daughter of Javonne and Judith (Ferrera) Lorenzo, who preceded her in death.

She received her education in New Mexico where she also attended college. For several years she resided in California, where she was a gift shop owner and operator. In 2006 she moved from Temecula, California to Cassville to make her home. She was a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church in Cassville. Some of her favorite pastimes were reading, crocheting, working word search puzzles, listening to classical music and she was an avid gardener. She was very fond of her puppy, Mei Ling.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 P.M. Friday, February 24, 2017 at Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville. Services and burial will also be held in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the charity of your choice in memory of Juliet-Anne.