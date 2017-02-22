Mary “Lorene” Licklider, age 87, of Cassville, Missouri, formerly of Ridgley, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2017 at Cassville Health Care and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born December 10, 1929 at Wheaton, Missouri the daughter of Dayton and Cora (Ruppert) Brattin. On October 25, 1952 in Noel, Missouri she was united in marriage to Raymond Charles Licklider who preceded her in death on December 14, 2011. Also preceding her in death were her parents; eight brothers, Leo, Lillard, Crawford, Sherman, Minor, Jack, Pete and Ludon and one sister, Helen.

Surviving are one daughter, Lisa Blain of Cassville, Missouri; one sister, Barbara Haynes of Springfield, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Helen Brattin of Wheaton, Missouri and two grandsons, Joshua and Zachary Blain of Webb City, Missouri.

Lorene grew up and received her education at Wheaton where she graduated from high school. She then attended beauty school and was a self-employed cosmetologist several years in the Kansas City area. In 1979 she moved back to southwest Missouri to make her home. She was a member of Exeter Church of Christ. Some of her favorite pastimes were growing flowers, sewing and quilting. She enjoyed Western Swing and Bluegrass music and attending festivals.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 24, 2017 at McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton. Ken West will conduct the services. Burial will be in Muncie Chapel Cemetery at Wheaton.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 A.M. until services time Friday at McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton.