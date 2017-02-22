Alisha Jean Noffke, age 63, of Branson, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2017. She was born June 9, 1953, in Munich, Germany, the daughter of Bob and Gretel Petty. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

Alisha earned her bachelor’s degree and was a sales division manager with Phillip Morris for 20 years. She enjoyed traveling, especially visiting the beaches of Hawaii. Having a kind and generous heart, Alisha was a spiritual person who always helped others. She donated her time and resources to many charities and was a member of the Sierra Club. Most of all, Alisha loved her grandkids and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Alisha is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Dayna Noffke and husband Jason of Decatur, Georgia; a son, Ryan Noffke of Columbia, Missouri; four grandchildren: Cole Peterson, Viva Tolar, Keller Noffke and Ella Noffke; as well as two brothers: Eric Petty and Harold Petty, both of Effingham, Illinois.

A celebration of Alisha’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2017, at the historic Hollister Train Depot. In Per Alisha’s wishes, memorial donations be made to your favorite charity. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com