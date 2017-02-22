Area Citizens Invited to Severe Weather Training Seminar

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – Emergency Managers from Taney County, including the Cities of Branson and Forsyth are hosting a Severe Weather Training Seminar on Thursday, February 23rd.

During this three hour training program, attendees will hear from meteorologists with the Springfield National Weather Service.

Branson Fire Chief and Emergency Manager Ted Martin shares this seminar is aimed at two target audiences:

This seminar is being held at 6:30 p.m. in the Plaster Business Building auditorium, located on the campus of College of the Ozarks. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information contact Branson Emergency Management at (417) 243-2780 or Taney County Emergency Management at (417) 546-7233.