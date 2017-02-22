Bond Reduction Denied for Man Charged with Assault

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – A motion for reduced bond is denied for a man from Branson facing five felony charges after allegedly starting a fight in the Walmart Supercenter on Branson Hills Parkway.

Twenty-two-year-old Hayden Forrest remains in the Taney County Jail on 50-thousand dollars bond and is scheduled to appear in court again next Tuesday, February 28th.

According to a probable cause statement, a Branson police officer responded to the store January 21st to find Forrest being held down by several men, after he reportedly punched and bit one man, and attempted to punch another man during an altercation.

During the arrest, Forrest reportedly lashed out at the officer, striking him in the head and causing a concussion.

Upon being transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, Forrest became uncooperative with staff members and allegedly kicked one medic in the forehead, according to police.

He is charged with resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and three counts of third-degree assault.