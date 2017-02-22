Branson Community Marketing Plan: 2016 by the Numbers

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – Looking into the past to prepare for the future, the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB hosts its annual Branson Community Marketing Plan with area industry leaders Tuesday morning.

For the 17th time, this event welcomed H2R Marketing Research President and CEO Jerry Henry back to Branson to present a look at the numbers in 2016.

Henry shares Branson had record visitation in 2016; up 7-point-one-percent. He adds while only 20-percent of visitors were coming to Branson for the first time, Branson’s return visitors came in at 80-percent:

Henry says going to live shows and shopping still remain the top two activities for visitors to do in Branson:

Henry shares nationwide many sectors are beginning to slow their growth leaving him to “guesstimate” that Branson visitation will only be up one-point-eight-percent in 2017. He adds while that is a small percentage, any growth past what Branson saw in 2016, will still be record numbers for Branson.