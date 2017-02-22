Branson PD Warns Cashiers of Scam Artist

by Shannon Cay

BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Police Department warns area cashiers about a quick change scam artist this week.

According to a release from authorities, multiple businesses have fallen victim to a scheme where the suspect targets inexperienced cashiers and asks for change for several hundred dollar bills. After receiving the change, he then asks for more change, in different types of denominations. To further confuse the cashier, the man in question claims to not speak English well.

Lieutenant E.J. Jones with the Branson Police Department says in one instance, the suspect came into a store with a thousand dollars and left with 14-hundred dollars. The suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic man with a goatee, who drives a 1999-2004 Honda Odyssey.

Authorities are asking that if you have a customer who requests change more than once to be cautious and analyze each action you take so you can ensure you are not being taken advantage of.