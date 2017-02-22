GF’s Proposed Sunday Alcohol Sale Ordinance Dies  

by Shannon Cay

GREEN FOREST, Ark. – An ordinance allowing Sunday liquor sales in Green Forest dies on its final reading at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

After several months of back and forth between business owners, community members, and local pastors, proposed Ordinance 653 was introduced by Alderwoman Pam Norton for its third and final reading. However, no other member of the board seconded the motion, causing it to die on the table.

Green Forest Mayor Charlie Reece told HometownDailyNews.com in a previous interview, he would like to see the citizens of the town vote on the issue since it has caused so much controversy. He says that will likely be the next step.

I the order for issue to reach the ballot, proponents for the sale of alcohol on Sundays would need to have 15-percent of Green Forest’s registered voters to sign their petition.