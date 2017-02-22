James Dudley “Jim” Brown, Jr. was born on September 14, 1936 in Philippi, West Virginia. He was the son of Dr. James D. Brown, Sr. and Mrs. Emmy Evelyn (Taylor) Brown. He served in the United States Air Force during the late 1950s into 1960. Jim married Linda Higginbotham on February 18, 1974 in Lubbock, Texas.

Jim was the vice-president and regional manager of cable television, Cox Cable, Metro Vision and Time Warner. They moved to Branson from Lincoln, NE. Jim attended the Gospel Hour Church in Branson.

Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was a talented musician who was self-taught. Jim enjoyed music, playing the guitar and singing. He had his own radio show for a short time when he was an adolescent. Jim also liked the outdoors and fishing.

Jim entered into rest on Monday, February 20, 2017 at Cox Medical Center, Branson at the age of 80.

Jim is survived by his loving wife Linda Brown of Branson; children, Stephanie Brown-Ford and husband Charles of Hingham, MA and James Brown, III and wife Pam of Sammamish, WA; brother, Steven Brown of Atlanta, GA; sister, Emmy Jane Barber of Cambridge, WV; and two grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery, Lubbock, Texas, Friday, Feb. 24, at 11AM. Pastor Mitch Wilson will officiate. Local arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.