Jelly Roll Registration Deadline Closes this Week

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – The registration deadline for the inaugural Jelly Roll in Harrison is coming to a close this week.

A Jelly Roll is a quilting competition where folks race to sew 40 strips of fabric together, creating a quilt top. According to the event coordinator, Rhonda Laborde, The Boone County Quilters and The Materials Girls Sewciety Quilters have teamed up with Hospice of the Hills to donate these patriotic theme blankets to veterans after the event:

In addition to the competition, there will be a raffle for a fabric bundle and an “Accuquilt Go Cutting System” both valued at more 230 dollars. She says this event is free and open to avid and novice sewers alike.

The only things participants will need to bring is a sewing machine and thread. Pre-registration is due on Thursday, February 23rd and the event will be held on March 8th starting at 9 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Harrison.