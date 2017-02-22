Michael Wesley Snodgrass, Cape Fair, MO, son of Gerald W. and Ruth (Ghormley) Snodgrass, was born in Des Moines, IA on June 6, 1944 and departed this life on February 20, 2017 at the age of 72.

Mike loved spending time with his children and their family. He was known to many as “Big Mike” and will be remembered by many as our favorite cowboy. His hobbies included fixing cars, fishing and tinkering. Michael was a resident of the area for forty years. He was the owner of Snodgrass Lightening Protection and a union painter.

He is survived by his mother, Ruth (Ghormley) Smith of Galena, MO; two sons, Sean Snodgrass of Branson, MO and Chris Snodgrass of Denver, CO; one daughter, Britney Snodgrass of Kansas City, MO; two sisters, Kathy Stewart of Clinton, IA and Noreen Birge of Cape Fair, MO; two grandsons, Corbyn Snodgrass and Karsten Driskell; two nieces and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald W. Snodgrass and a brother, Patrick Snodgrass.

His memorial service will be held for friends and family at Flat Creek Restaurant, February 24th at 5:30 p.m. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.