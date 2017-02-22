Prescribed Burn Thursday at Henning Area in Branson

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – Folks on the west side of Branson will notice smoke rising from the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area tomorrow, but do not be alarmed. The Missouri Department of Conservation is conducting a prescribed burn.

Southwest Region Media Specialist Francis Skalicky says crews will begin the prescribed burn around 10:30 a.m., and weather permitting, should finish up around 3 p.m.

He says prescribed burns are necessary to preserve the natural habitat of the glades, often referred to as “balds” here in the Ozarks:

Glades make up about 365 acres of the total 15-hundred acres within the Henning Conservation Area.

As much as 200 acres of glades are scheduled to be burned, according to Skalicky.