Project Branson to Spearhead Hwy. 76 Gateways

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – Branson’s Highway 76 Revitalization Project will include gateway features at four prominent locations along the entertainment corridor.

Aldermen have approved first reading of an agreement with Project Branson to assemble overall criteria, develop a Request for Creative Concepts and to review and research concepts received.

Project Branson is a private coalition of business people and entrepreneurs who represent more than 20 business locations on or adjacent to West Highway 76.

Before voting to approve the 50-thousand dollar contract, Alderman Mike Booth commented…

In a presentation to the board, City Engineer David Miller stated the gateway features will not only let people know they have arrived at a unique destination, but will help connect future residents and visitors in a meaningful way.

The locations identified for Highway 76 gateways include the intersections of U-S 65, Fall Creek Road, Gretna Road and Shepherd of the Hills Expressway.