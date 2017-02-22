Ripley’s Branson to Celebrate Sword Swallowers Day

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium in Branson is hosting its 10th Annual Sword Swallowers Day on Saturday, February 25th, and they invite you to witness the impossible.

Sword Swallowers Day celebrates the four thousand year old are and honor the few dozen people in the world who risk their lives every time they swallow a sword.

Ripley’s Branson Manager John Dixon shares Sandra Kalista, one of the very few female sword swallowers in the world, will demonstrate her amazing skills on the 25th at exactly 2:25 and 17 seconds:

Dixon adds the full show begins at 2 p.m. and they plan to have Kalista outside to perform her feat.

This event is free and open to the public. People who wish to tour the odditorium following the event will be able to do so at a discounted rate.

More information on Sword Swallowers Day and Ripley’s Believe It or Not can be found here.