Two Barry County Residents Injured in Three Vehicle Crash

by Tim Church

WASHBURN, Mo. – Two residents of Barry County are injured in a three vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon, two miles south of Washburn in Barry County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 24-year-old Taylor House of Monett was traveling northbound on Missouri 37 at 4:45 p.m., when his vehicle rear-ended the rear of another northbound vehicle being driven by 26-year-old Courtney Cotton of Washburn, who was stopped in traffic.

The impact of that crash caused Cotton’s vehicle to then rear-end another stopped vehicle, driven by 38-year-old Angela Anderson of Seligman.

Cotton was transported by a private vehicle to Mercy Hospital in Cassville to be treated for minor injuries, while House was transported by EMS to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas to be treated for moderate injuries.

According to the online crash report, House was not wearing his seatbelt.